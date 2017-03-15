FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-H&M Feb local-currency sales lag expectations
#Apparel & Accessories
March 15, 2017 / 7:07 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-H&M Feb local-currency sales lag expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 15 (Reuters) - H&M

* Q1 sales excluding vat amounted to sek 46,985 million versus reuters poll fcast sek 48,093 million

* h&m says sales including vat increased by 3 percent in local currencies adjusted for negative calendar effects in month of february 2017 compared to same month last year

* h&m says negative calendar effect amounted to approximately 4 percentage points in february

* Reuters poll: h&m february local-currency sales were seen up 6 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Anna Ringstrom)

