BRIEF-H&M Feb local-currency sales lag expectations

March 15 (Reuters) - H&M

* Q1 sales excluding vat amounted to sek 46,985 million versus reuters poll fcast sek 48,093 million

* h&m says sales including vat increased by 3 percent in local currencies adjusted for negative calendar effects in month of february 2017 compared to same month last year

* h&m says negative calendar effect amounted to approximately 4 percentage points in february

* Reuters poll: h&m february local-currency sales were seen up 6 percent