Feb 15 (Reuters) - H&M Hennes & Mauritz AB

* sales including vat increased by 8 percent in local currencies in january

* says sales in january were negatively affected by approximately 2 percentage points

* H&M had on Jan. 31 said Jan. 1-29 local-currency sales were up 11 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Anna Ringstrom)