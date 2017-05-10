FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-HMS Holdings Corp posts Q1 adj. earnings per share $0.14
May 10, 2017 / 10:37 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-HMS Holdings Corp posts Q1 adj. earnings per share $0.14

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 10 (Reuters) - HMS Holdings Corp

* HMS Holdings Corp reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.14

* Q1 earnings per share $0.01

* Q1 revenue $114.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $120.1 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* HMS Holdings Corp - anticipate approximately $35 million of revenue from eliza this year

* HMS Holdings - total company year-over-year revenue growth guidance for 2017 raised to about 15 pct, based on projected $35 million contribution from Eliza

* HMS Holdings Corp sees full year 2017 capital expenditures of approximately $28 million

* HMS Holdings sees FY 2017 margin improvement of 125-150 basis points and operating cash flow of $90-110 million,including $3-5 million from Eliza Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

