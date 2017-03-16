FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 16, 2017 / 9:40 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-HMS Holdings expects impact to CMS reserve liability to be within range of $5 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 16 (Reuters) - Hms Holdings Corp

* Hms holdings provides an update on status of fiscal year-end sec reporting: estimated impact on fy2016 cms reserve liability

* Hms holdings- on march 2 filed form 12b-25 disclosing that co would be unable to file annual report on form 10-k for fiscal year ended dec 31, 2016

* Hms holdings -expects range of impact to cms reserve liability to be within a range of $5 million increase or decrease to recorded reserve at dec. 31, 2016

* Hms holdings - is unable to file form 10-k because needs time to complete review of cms reserve, related internal controls over financial reporting Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

