May 11 (Reuters) - HMS Holdings Corp:

* Files for non-timely 10-Q

* HMS Holdings - form 10-K delayed because additional time is needed to complete review of CMS reserves, related internal controls over financial reporting

* HMS Holdings says until the company files the form 10-K, it will be unable to file the form 10-Q