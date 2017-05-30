FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-HMS Holdings says received letter from NASDAQ saying co not in compliance with exchange's marketplace rule
#Market News
May 30, 2017 / 9:00 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-HMS Holdings says received letter from NASDAQ saying co not in compliance with exchange's marketplace rule

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 30 (Reuters) - HMS Holdings Corp:

* HMS holdings - ‍on may 23, co received a notification letter from listing qualifications nasdaq indicating that it is not in compliance with NASDAQ marketplace rule

* HMS Holdings - co not in compliance with nasdaq marketplace rule, as it had not yet filed its qtrly report on form 10-q for period ended march 31, 2017​

* HMS Holdings Corp - ‍HMS submitted a plan to nasdaq on may 19, 2017 to regain compliance with nasdaq rules, which is currently under review​ Source text - bit.ly/2rSgJLP Further company coverage:

