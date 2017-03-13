BRIEF-Hms Holdings to acquire Eliza Corp for $170 mln

March 13 (Reuters) - HMS Holdings Corp-

* HMS Holdings announces agreement to acquire Eliza Corporation: transaction further expands member health and care management analytics footprint

* HMS will acquire Eliza for a cash purchase price of $170 million

* HMS Holdings Corp says transaction is expected to be accretive to company's 2017 earnings, and is expected to close by early q2 of 2017

* Transaction is not subject to a financing condition

* HMS intends to fund entire purchase price with available liquidity