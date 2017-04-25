FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
BRIEF-HMS Networks Q1 operating profit rises to SEK 57 mln
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Communications Equipment
April 25, 2017 / 5:58 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-HMS Networks Q1 operating profit rises to SEK 57 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 25 (Reuters) - HMS Networks AB

* Q1 net sales for reached SEK 279 million (201)

* Q1 operating profit SEK 57 million (20)

* Q1 order intake SEK 299 million (199)

* Sees an underlying improvement in the economy boosting organic growth to almost 20 pct. Combined with last year's acquisitions, overall growth was 35 pct in local currencies for the first quarter

* Says the impact that economic developments and currency fluctuations have on HMS is difficult to assess, but our assessment is that it will mean an improved market situation for HMS

* Says long-term goals unchanged: Long-term growth at approximately 20 pct per annum and an operating margin of more than 20 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.