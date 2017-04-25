BRIEF-HMS Networks Q1 operating profit rises to SEK 57 mln

April 25 (Reuters) - HMS Networks AB

* Q1 net sales for reached SEK 279 million (201)

* Q1 operating profit SEK 57 million (20)

* Q1 order intake SEK 299 million (199)

* Sees an underlying improvement in the economy boosting organic growth to almost 20 pct. Combined with last year's acquisitions, overall growth was 35 pct in local currencies for the first quarter

* Says the impact that economic developments and currency fluctuations have on HMS is difficult to assess, but our assessment is that it will mean an improved market situation for HMS

* Says long-term goals unchanged: Long-term growth at approximately 20 pct per annum and an operating margin of more than 20 pct