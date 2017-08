Feb 16 (Reuters) - Hms Networks Ab

* Hms networks ab says net sales for q4 reached sek 265 m (175)

* Hms networks ab says operating result reached sek 40 m (14) corresponding to an 15 % (8) operating margin

* Hms networks ab says board of directors propose a dividend to amount of sek 4.00 (2.50) q4 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Johan Ahlander)