BRIEF-China National Culture says FY revenue HK$64.6 mln
* Loss for year and attributable to owners of company HK$263.4 million versus profit of HK$123.3 million
June 28 Hmv Digital China Group Ltd:
* Cheung Hung Lui has been appointed as an executive director
* Ho Gilbert Chi Hang has resigned as an executive director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Loss for year and attributable to owners of company HK$263.4 million versus profit of HK$123.3 million
* Loss for year attributable to owners of company hk$14.7 million versus loss of hk$24.0 million