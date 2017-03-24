BRIEF-Anoto and NeoLAB establish strategic relationship
* ANOTO AND NEOLAB RESOLVE LEGAL DISPUTES AND ESTABLISH STRATEGIC RELATIONSHIP
March 24 Hna Group Co Ltd
* HNA announces a second extension of the acceptance period in respect of the offer to the shareholders in Rezidor
* Says HNA Sweden is further extending acceptance period until 7 April 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)
* ANOTO AND NEOLAB RESOLVE LEGAL DISPUTES AND ESTABLISH STRATEGIC RELATIONSHIP
April 12 BlackBerry Ltd said on Wednesday Qualcomm Inc was asked to pay the Canadian company about $814.9 million in an interim arbitration decision over royalty overpayments.