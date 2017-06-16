BRIEF-Centuria Metropolitan REIT announces distribution guidance
* Total distribution for FY17 will be 17.5 cents per security, in accordance with guidance provided on 9 August 2016
June 16 HNA Investment Group Co Ltd
* Says unit buys 75 percent stake in HNA-AEP REIT Management PTE Ltd for S$34.75 million ($25.11 million) in order to manage HNA Commercial REIT
* Say unit Hairong Juhong PTE will subscribe at least 35 percent stake in HNA Commercial REIT's S$775 million IPO
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2sAoBCg; bit.ly/2ryMJoY
Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.3837 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Total distribution for FY17 will be 17.5 cents per security, in accordance with guidance provided on 9 August 2016
* Asx alert-declared distribution, fy17 and fy18 guidance-goz.ax