June 16 HNA Investment Group Co Ltd

* Says unit buys 75 percent stake in HNA-AEP REIT Management PTE Ltd for S$34.75 million ($25.11 million) in order to manage HNA Commercial REIT

* Say unit Hairong Juhong PTE will subscribe at least 35 percent stake in HNA Commercial REIT's S$775 million IPO

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2sAoBCg; bit.ly/2ryMJoY

Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.3837 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)