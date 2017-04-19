FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-HNI Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.26
April 19, 2017 / 8:53 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-HNI Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.26

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 19 (Reuters) - HNI Corp:

* HNI Corporation reports earnings for first quarter fiscal year 2017

* Sees q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.65 to $0.72 excluding items

* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.26

* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.11

* Q1 sales $477.7 million versus i/b/e/s view $470.1 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $2.80 to $3.10 excluding items

* Sees FY 2017 sales up 2 percent

* HNI Corp - for q2, organic sales are expected to be up 4 to 7 percent

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.94, revenue view $2.23 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* HNI Corp - full year organic sales are expected to be up 3 to 6 percent.

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.71, revenue view $541.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

