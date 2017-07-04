July 4 HNZ Group Inc.:

* HNZ Group - ‍operations carried out by Norsk Helikopterservice as, a Norwegian entity in which corporation holds a 49.9 percent interest, ceased on june 30​

* Hnz group-‍norsk implemented orderly wind-up process including termination of employees, return of a leased aircraft to lessor and settling of other matters

* HNZ Group Inc. - "norsk has encountered various challenges in Norwegian market, and our investment in norsk has not performed as we had hoped"