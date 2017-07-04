July 4 HNZ Group Inc.:
* HNZ Group - operations carried out by Norsk
Helikopterservice as, a Norwegian entity in which corporation
holds a 49.9 percent interest, ceased on june 30
* Hnz group-norsk implemented orderly wind-up process
including termination of employees, return of a leased aircraft
to lessor and settling of other matters
* HNZ Group Inc. - "norsk has encountered various challenges
in Norwegian market, and our investment in norsk has not
performed as we had hoped"
