5 months ago
BRIEF-Hochdorf Holding FY net profit up to CHF 19.406 mln
March 13, 2017 / 6:10 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Hochdorf Holding FY net profit up to CHF 19.406 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 13 (Reuters) - Hochdorf Holding AG:

* FY EBIT 22.464 million Swiss francs ($22.29 million) versus 20.146 million francs year ago

* FY net profit 19.406 million francs versus 13.024 million francs year ago

* Expects gross sales revenue in the range of 635 million - 670 million francs and EBIT of 6.1 to 6.6 percent of production revenue

* Dividend payment from capital investment reserves of 3.80 francs per share (previous year: 3.70 francs); with the slight dividend increase, a dividend return of 1.23 percent is achieved as at the closing date Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0077 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

