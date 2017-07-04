Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on July 4
ZURICH, July 4The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday.
July 4 HOCHDORF HOLDING AG:
* UCKERMAERKER MILCH TO REPOSITION ITSELF ON MARKET
* UCKERMAERKER MILCH GMBH, WHICH IS PART OF HOCHDORF GROUP, PLANS TO STOP CURD PRODUCTION AT END OF OCTOBER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
ZURICH, July 4The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday.
FRANKFURT/BERLIN, July 4 The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Tuesday: