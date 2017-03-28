BRIEF-Hochdorf Holding: successful placement of mandatory convertible securities

March 28 (Reuters) - Hochdorf Holding AG:

* Successful placement of mandatory convertible securities

* Successfully completed placement of mandatory convertible securities in aggregate amount of 218,490,000 Swiss francs ($221.79 million)with Neue Helvetische Bank AG acting as Lead Manager

* A tranche of 131,005,000 Swiss francs of mandatory convertible securities were reserved for partial financing of 51% stake in Pharmalys Group

* Furthermore, existing shareholders subscribed to 44.8% of remaining mandatory convertible securities in amount of 87,485,000 francs by exercising their advanced subscription rights

* Mandatory convertible securities that were not subscribed for by existing shareholders were purchased by ZMP Invest AG and by Innovent Holding AG Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9851 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)