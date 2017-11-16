FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Hoegh LNG sold remaining 49 pct Grace stake for $172.5 mln
November 16, 2017 / 6:19 AM / Updated an hour ago

BRIEF-Hoegh LNG sold remaining 49 pct Grace stake for $172.5 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Hoegh Lng Holdings Ltd

* agreement to transfer the remaining 49% ownership interest in Höegh LNG Colombia Holding Ltd. (“Grace Holding”), the sole owner of the entities that own and operate Hoegh Grace, to Hoegh LNG Partners LP for a purchase price of USD 172.5 million, less USD 86.6 million in pro-rata indebtedness related to Hoegh Grace expected to be outstanding at the closing date of the transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)

