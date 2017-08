April 27 (Reuters) - HOIST FINANCE AB (PUBL)

* HOIST KREDIT CONSIDERS ISSUANCE OF NEW TIER 2 DEBT AND ANNOUNCES TENDER OFFER AND CONSENT SOLICITATION

* SAYS MAY ISSUE NEW SUBORDINATED EURO-DENOMINATED TIER 2 NOTES UNDER ITS EMTN-PROGRAMME

* SENT OUT A NOTICE OF VOLUNTARY REDEMPTION TO HOLDERS OF UP TO EUR 100,000,000 SENIOR UNSECURED FLOATING RATE NOTES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)