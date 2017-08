May 19 (Reuters) - HOIST FINANCE AB (PUBL)

* HOIST FINANCE ISSUES EUR 80 MILLION TIER 2 DEBT UNDER ITS EMTN PROGRAMME

* NEW NOTES ARE DUE 19 MAY 2027 WITH A NON-CALL PERIOD OF 5 YEARS AND HAVE A FIXED COUPON OF 3.875%

* ISSUE DATE 19 MAY 2017

* INSTRUMENT WILL BE LISTED ON IRISH STOCK EXCHANGE

* HOIST KREDIT AB, A FULLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF HOIST FINANCE AB (PUBL), ANNOUNCES THAT IT HAS ISSUED NEW TIER 2 NOTES UNDER ITS EMTN-PROGRAMME, WITH ISSUE DATE 19 MAY 2017