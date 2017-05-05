BRIEF-Scandinavian Tobacco Group: Skandinavisk Holding buys 33.1 million shares in company
* SKANDINAVISK HOLDING A/S HAS ACQUIRED 33.1 MILLION SHARES IN COMPANY, EACH WITH A NOMINAL VALUE OF DKK 1
May 5 Holdsport Ltd:
* Audited summary consolidated financial statements for the year ended Feb 28, 2017
* FY sales up 5.8 pct to R1 828.6 million
* FY core earnings per share before foreign exchange effect down 2.3 pct to 522.3 cents
* FY core headline earnings excluding effect of foreign exchange adjustments were 522.3 cents per share, a decrease of 2.3 pct
* FY core headline earnings amounted to 489.0 cents per share, a 10.9 pct decrease on previous year
* Final gross dividend increased by 10.0% to 220.0 cents per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Macellum Capital Management LLC says urge Citi Trends Inc stockholders to vote white proxy card for both of its director nominees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Nutraceutical enters into a definitive agreement to be acquired by HGGC