May 5 Holdsport Ltd:

* Audited summary consolidated financial statements for the year ended Feb 28, 2017

* FY sales up 5.8 pct to R1 828.6 million

* FY core earnings per share before foreign exchange effect down 2.3 pct to 522.3 cents

* FY core headline earnings excluding effect of foreign exchange adjustments were 522.3 cents per share, a decrease of 2.3 pct

* FY core headline earnings amounted to 489.0 cents per share, a 10.9 pct decrease on previous year

* Final gross dividend increased by 10.0% to 220.0 cents per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)