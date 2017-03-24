BRIEF-HolidayCheck Group FY EBITDA up 75 pct to EUR 2.8 mln

March 24 (Reuters) - HolidayCheck Group AG:

* Managed to increase its revenue by 3.5 percent from 103.5 million euros ($111.44 million) in previous year to 107.1 million euros in 2016

* EBIT (earnings before interest and taxes) showed an improvement from minus 14.5 million euros in 2015 to minus 3.0 million euros in year under review

* FY revenue rose by 2.8 percent from 104.4 million euros to 107.3 million euros

* EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) rose to 2.8 million euros in 2016 compared with previous year's figure of 1.6 million euros (up 75.0 percent)

* Group earnings from continuing operations improved from minus 16.4 million euros in 2015 to minus 2.8 million euros in 2016

* In first two months of 2017, HolidayCheck Group generated an increase in revenue, above forecast rate of growth

* Forecast for 2017 anticipates a high single-digit percentage increase in group revenue

* Forecast for operating EBITDA in financial 2017 is a range between minus 5 million and 0 million euros

* Will need to see group's operating results for second and third quarters before can point to a sustained trend for year as a whole