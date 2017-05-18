FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
BRIEF-Holloway Lodging Corp announces repayment of maturing mortgages and refinancing transactions
#Market News
May 18, 2017 / 12:16 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Holloway Lodging Corp announces repayment of maturing mortgages and refinancing transactions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 18 (Reuters) - Holloway Lodging Corp

* Holloway Lodging Corp announces repayment of maturing mortgages and refinancing transactions

* Has refinanced all of its 2017 mortgage maturities

* Has entered into a credit facility with a syndicate of lenders led by CWB Franchise Finance

* Credit facility consists of a $50.0 million term loan and a $30.0 million revolver

* Holloway Lodging- has repaid an aggregate of $90.3 million of debt set to mature in 2017, as of May 17, Holloway has total debt outstanding of $212.4 million

* Holloway Lodging - has also entered into a commitment letter for a mortgage secured by two hotels located in Alberta with an Alberta-based credit union

* Holloway Lodging - mortgage expected to have maximum principal amount of $17.5 million, interest rate of 4.25 pct, an amortization period of 15 years & a 5-year term Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

