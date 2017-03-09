March 9 Holloway Lodging Corp

* Holloway Lodging Corporation reports 2016 year end results and declares quarterly dividend

* Qtrly adjusted funds from operations per basic share $0.06

* Qtrly FFO per basic share $0.07

* "Results in our other regions should remain stable or improve in 2017"

* "We believe we will experience gradual improvement in our results in western canada as year progresses"

* Expect to commence in Q2 of 2017 renovations of holiday inn and super 8 hotels in Grande Prairie, AB

* Continue to advance process of refinancing mortgages that mature in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: