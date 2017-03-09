BRIEF-MSA Safety was paid about $80.9 million from North River
* MSA Safety - on March 8, unit was paid about $80.9 million (pursuant to insurance policies issued by the north river insurance company, affiliates
March 9 Holloway Lodging Corp
* Holloway Lodging Corporation reports 2016 year end results and declares quarterly dividend
* Qtrly adjusted funds from operations per basic share $0.06
* Qtrly FFO per basic share $0.07
* "Results in our other regions should remain stable or improve in 2017"
* "We believe we will experience gradual improvement in our results in western canada as year progresses"
* Expect to commence in Q2 of 2017 renovations of holiday inn and super 8 hotels in Grande Prairie, AB
* Continue to advance process of refinancing mortgages that mature in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* MSA Safety - on March 8, unit was paid about $80.9 million (pursuant to insurance policies issued by the north river insurance company, affiliates
* AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces proposed private offering of usd and GBP senior subordinated notes
March 10 Puerto Rico's government on Saturday will present a revised plan to turn around the island's economy after an earlier proposal was rejected by the U.S. territory's federally-appointed oversight board, a government official said on Friday.