3 months ago
BRIEF-Hologic announces Q2 revenue $715.4 million
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
May 10, 2017 / 8:38 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Hologic announces Q2 revenue $715.4 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 10 (Reuters) - Hologic Inc

* Hologic announces financial results for second quarter of fiscal 2017

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $1.84

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.46 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue $715.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $685.4 million

* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.50

* Sees 2017 GAAP revenue $3,050 to $3,080 million

* Sees 2017 GAAP EPS $2.44 to $2.48

* Sees 2017 non-GAAP EPS $1.98 to $2.02

* Sees 2017 non-GAAP revenue $3,050 to $3,080 million

* Sees Q3 non-GAAP revenue $790 to $805 million

* Sees Q3 non-GAAP EPS $0.48 to $0.50

* Sees Q3 GAAP EPS $0.22 to $0.24

* Sees Q3 GAAP revenue $790 to $805 million

* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.97, revenue view $3.06 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.50, revenue view $815.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

