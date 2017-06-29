BRIEF-BP expects $750 million non-cash exploration write-off in Angola
* Actively managing exploration portfolio and exiting non-competitive assets, expects around $750 million non-cash exploration write-off in Angola
June 29 Hologic Inc:
* Obtained a CE mark in Europe for its new Panther Fusion System and Panther Fusion Assays for flu and respiratory testing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Actively managing exploration portfolio and exiting non-competitive assets, expects around $750 million non-cash exploration write-off in Angola
June 29 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1400 GMT on Thursday: