4 months ago
BRIEF-Home Bancorp posts Q1 earnings per share $0.69
#Market News
April 25, 2017 / 12:14 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Home Bancorp posts Q1 earnings per share $0.69

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 25 (Reuters) - Home Bancorp Inc

* Home Bancorp announces first quarter 2017 results and increases its quarterly dividend

* Q1 earnings per share $0.69

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.57 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Home Bancorp Inc says net interest income for q1 of 2017 totaled $16.0 million, an increase of $367,000, or 2 pct, compared to Q4 of 2016

* Home Bancorp Inc - its board of directors increased its quarterly cash dividend by $0.01 to $0.14 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

