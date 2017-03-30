BRIEF-Home Bancshares announces pricing and upsizing of subordinated notes offering

March 30 (Reuters) - Home Bancshares Inc

* Home Bancshares, Inc. announces pricing and upsizing of subordinated notes offering

* Home Bancshares Inc - Pricing of $300 million of its 5.625% fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes due 2027

* Home Bancshares Inc - Notes will initially bear interest at 5.625% per annum

* Home Bancshares Inc - Notes will mature on April 15, 2027

* Home Bancshares Inc - Elected to increase aggregate principal amount of notes for $300 million from previously announced amount of $150 million