5 months ago
BRIEF-Home Bancshares announces pricing and upsizing of subordinated notes offering
#Market News
March 30, 2017 / 8:41 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Home Bancshares announces pricing and upsizing of subordinated notes offering

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 30 (Reuters) - Home Bancshares Inc

* Home Bancshares, Inc. announces pricing and upsizing of subordinated notes offering

* Home Bancshares Inc - Pricing of $300 million of its 5.625% fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes due 2027

* Home Bancshares Inc - Notes will initially bear interest at 5.625% per annum

* Home Bancshares Inc - Notes will mature on April 15, 2027

* Home Bancshares Inc - Elected to increase aggregate principal amount of notes for $300 million from previously announced amount of $150 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

