4 months ago
BRIEF-Home Capital announces non-binding agreement in principle with major institutional investor for credit line of $2 bln
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
April 26, 2017 / 12:03 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Home Capital announces non-binding agreement in principle with major institutional investor for credit line of $2 bln

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 26 (Reuters) - Home Capital Group Inc:

* Home Capital Announces non-binding agreement in principle with major institutional investor for credit line of $2 billion

* Home Capital Group Inc - reached a non-binding agreement in principle with a major institutional investor for a credit line in amount of $2 billion

* Home Capital Group Inc- home trust would be required to pay a non-refundable commitment fee of $100 million and make an initial draw of $1 billion

* Home Capital Group Inc - terms of proposed agreement would have a material impact on earnings

* $2 billion loan facility would be secured against a portfolio of mortgages originated by home trust

* Home capital group inc - terms of proposed agreement would leave company unable to meet previously announced financial targets

* Home capital group-access to funds is intended to mitigate impact of a decline in home trust's HISA deposit balances that has occurred over past 4 weeks

* Home Capital Group- facility, combined with home trust's current available liquidity, would provide home trust access to over $3.5 billion in total funding Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

