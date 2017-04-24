BRIEF-Home Capital announces pending retirement of Gerald Soloway

April 24 (Reuters) - Home Capital Group Inc
* Home capital announces pending retirement of Gerald Soloway, appointment of Robert Blowes as interim CFO and deposit access maintained
* Blowes will serve as interim CFO until company concludes its search for a new CEO, who will select a permanent replacement
* "Company is actively recruiting a CEO, and a successor will be named as soon as possible"