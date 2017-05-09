FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Home Capital announces plan to sell or place mortgage commitments and renewals
#Market News
May 9, 2017 / 11:51 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Home Capital announces plan to sell or place mortgage commitments and renewals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 9 (Reuters) - Home Capital Group Inc :

* Home capital announces plan to sell or place mortgage commitments and renewals

* Third party to purchase as much as $1 billion in qualifying uninsured mortgages

* Third party has indicated its non-binding intention to purchase or accept commitments for up to $500 million in insured mortgages

* Arrangement with third party that wishes to purchase funded mortgages or accept mortgage commitments and renewals up to a total of $1.5 billion

* Third party has also indicated an interest in further expansion of the arrangement at a later date

* Co, advisers continue to work toward seeking lower cost sustainable funding solutions and to evaluate strategic alternatives

* Also announced intention to pay back 100% or $325 million of outstanding 2.35% notes at scheduled maturity date, may 24

* Company will continue to offer mortgages in most of its existing product categories, however at reduced volumes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

