BRIEF-Proteostasis Therapeutics reports preliminary data from phase 1 study of pti-428
June 29 Home Capital Group Inc
* Home Capital announces receipt of TSX conditional listing approval for initial equity investment by Berkshire Hathaway
* Parties are now able to proceed with transaction, subject to satisfaction of remaining customary closing conditions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Qmx gold corp - entered into agreement to sell 100% of non-core aurbel east property, located in val d'or, quebec, to probe metals inc. For $1 million