BRIEF-Insignia Systems appoints Jeffrey Jagerson as CFO
* Says Jeffrey Jagerson was appointed chief financial officer of Insignia Systems
June 30 Home Capital Group Inc
* Home Capital provides update on liquidity and deposits and closing of commercial mortgage sale
* Home Capital - has received proceeds of approximately $129 million in connection with closing of sale of certain commercial mortgages previously announced
* Home Capital Group Inc - aggregate available liquidity and credit capacity stood at approximately $1.53 billion as of June 29
* Home Capital Group Inc - home trust high interest savings account (hisa) deposit balances stood at approximately $114 million as of June 29
* Home Capital Group Inc - gics in a cashable position $146 million as of June 29 versus $145 million as of June 28
* Home Capital-total guaranteed investment certificate deposits, including oaken and broker gics, stood at approximately $12.15 billion as of June 29
* Home Capital-completion of commercial mortgages, recent deals, recent strength reported in deposit taking, "significantly improved" co's liquidity position
* Home Capital Group Inc - will cease reporting its daily liquidity position
* Home Capital Group Inc - will report next liquidity update on July 17 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 30 Even though a steady stream of money has flowed out of U.S. stocks into overseas markets, investors expect European and emerging market equities to rise further, supported by expectations for economic growth and accommodative central bank policies.