FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
BRIEF-Home Capital Group announces proposed class action lawsuit
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 14, 2017 / 9:21 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Home Capital Group announces proposed class action lawsuit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 15 (Reuters) - Home Capital Group Inc

* Home Capital Group discloses OSC notices to individuals and class action filing

* Says staff of OSC has issued enforcement notices to several current and former officers and directors of company

* Home Capital Group Inc says the individuals have opportunity to respond to notices before OSC staff determines whether to commence proceedings

* Home Capital-statement of claim, notice of action have been filed with Ontario court against co, 3 officers or former officers regarding class action lawsuit

* Home Capital -statement of claim seeks permission to commence class action proceeding for alleged misrepresentations in public disclosure in 2014, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.