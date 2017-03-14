BRIEF-Home Capital Group announces proposed class action lawsuit

March 15 (Reuters) - Home Capital Group Inc

* Home Capital Group discloses OSC notices to individuals and class action filing

* Says staff of OSC has issued enforcement notices to several current and former officers and directors of company

* Home Capital Group Inc says the individuals have opportunity to respond to notices before OSC staff determines whether to commence proceedings

* Home Capital-statement of claim, notice of action have been filed with Ontario court against co, 3 officers or former officers regarding class action lawsuit

* Home Capital -statement of claim seeks permission to commence class action proceeding for alleged misrepresentations in public disclosure in 2014, 2015