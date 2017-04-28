BRIEF-AMSC announces proposed public offering of common stock
American Superconductor Corp - intends to use net proceeds from proposed offering for growth initiatives in its grid segment
April 27 Home Capital Group Inc
* Announces resignation of Jim Keohane from board
* Keohane is president and CEO of healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan, which today agreed to provide $2 billion line of credit to Co

May 4 Fashion chain Bebe Stores Inc has clinched deals with its landlords to close its approximately 180 stores, enabling it to avoid filing for bankruptcy and continue to sell merchandise online, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.