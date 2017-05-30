FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Home Capital Group says GICS in cashable position ‍$145​ mln as of May 29
May 30, 2017 / 9:30 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Home Capital Group says GICS in cashable position ‍$145​ mln as of May 29

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 30 (Reuters) - Home Capital Group Inc:

* Home Capital provides update on liquidity and non-securitized mortgage portfolio

* Home Capital Group Inc - GICS in a cashable position ‍$145​ million as of may 29

* Home Capital Group Inc - as of may 29, HISA deposit balances stood at about ‍$109.1​ million

* Home Capital - aggregate liquidity and credit capacity was $‍1.09​ billion as of may 29 versus $1.07 billion as of may 26

* Home Capital - total guaranteed investment certificate (gic) deposits was $‍12.21​ billion as of may 29 versus $12.26 billion as of may 26

* Home Capital - is managing its originations of new business and renewals of existing business to align with current liquidity levels and funding capacity​

* Home Capital - ‍management will continue to work on developing longer term liquidity solutions​

* Home Capital - ‍expects non-securitized single-family residential mortgage originations will be constrained until at least end of year​

* Home Capital-‍projects outstanding non-securitized single-family residential mortgage balances to decline over next few qtrs to about $10-$11 billion at year-end 2017​

* Home Capital says single-family residential mortgage renewal percentages are likely to fall within historic ranges​

* Home Capital - ‍continues to maintain sufficient aggregate liquidity and credit capacity​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

