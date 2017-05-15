FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-Home Capital provides update on liquidity and deposits
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
WORLD
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 15, 2017 / 11:02 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Home Capital provides update on liquidity and deposits

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 15 (Reuters) - Home Capital Group Inc

* Home capital provides update on liquidity and deposits

* Home capital group inc - hisa deposit balances stood at approximately $125 million as of friday may 12, 2017

* Home capital-aggregate available liquidity and credit capacity of about $1.51 billion including undrawn amount of $600 million under $2.0 billion credit facility as of may 12

* Home capital group inc - total gic deposits, including oaken and broker gics, stood at about $12.44 billion & oaken savings accounts stood at about $151 million as may 12

* Home capital group inc says continues to maintain sufficient aggregate liquidity and credit capacity Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.