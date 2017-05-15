BRIEF-Home Capital provides update on liquidity and deposits

May 15 (Reuters) - Home Capital Group Inc

* Home capital provides update on liquidity and deposits

* Home capital group inc - hisa deposit balances stood at approximately $125 million as of friday may 12, 2017

* Home capital-aggregate available liquidity and credit capacity of about $1.51 billion including undrawn amount of $600 million under $2.0 billion credit facility as of may 12

* Home capital group inc - total gic deposits, including oaken and broker gics, stood at about $12.44 billion & oaken savings accounts stood at about $151 million as may 12

* Home capital group inc says continues to maintain sufficient aggregate liquidity and credit capacity