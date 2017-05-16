BRIEF-Home Capital provides update on liquidity and deposits

May 16 (Reuters) - Home Capital Group Inc

* Home Capital provides update on liquidity and deposits

* Home Capital Group Inc - Aggregate available liquidity and credit capacity of approximately $1.48 billion as of Monday May 15, 2017

* Company continues to maintain sufficient aggregate liquidity and credit capacity

* Home Capital Group- Home trust high interest savings account (HISA) deposit balances stood at approximately $121 million position as of Monday May 15, 2017

* Home Capital - Total guaranteed investment certificate deposits, including Oaken and broker GICs, stood at about $12.38 billion as of Monday May 15, 2017

* Home Capital Group Inc - GICs in a cashable position $160 million as of May 15 versus $167 million as of May 12