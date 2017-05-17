FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 17, 2017 / 8:35 PM / in 3 months

BRIEF-Home Capital provides update on liquidity and deposits

1 Min Read

May 17 (Reuters) - Home Capital Group Inc

* Home Capital provides update on liquidity and deposits

* Home Capital Group Inc - home trust high interest savings account (HISA) deposit balances stood at approximately $117 million

* Home Capital - aggregate available liquidity and credit capacity of approximately $1.48 billion as of Tuesday May 16, 2017

* Home Capital - total guaranteed investment certificate (GIC) deposits stood at about $12.36 billion, Oaken savings accounts stood at about $146 million as of May 16

* Home Capital - GICs in a cashable position $153 million as of Tuesday, May 16 versus $160 million as of May 15 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

