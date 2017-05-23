FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
BRIEF-Home Capital provides update on liquidity and deposits
#Market News
May 23, 2017 / 9:24 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Home Capital provides update on liquidity and deposits

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 23 (Reuters) - Home Capital Group Inc

* Home capital provides update on liquidity and deposits

* Home capital group inc - gics in a cashable position $144 million as of may 22

* Home capital group inc - as of may 22, hisa deposit balances stood at about $115.0 million

* Home capital group inc - aggregate available liquidity and credit capacity of approximately $1.46 billion on may 22

* Home capital - received additional draw of $250 million on credit facility in preparation for repayment of deposit notes which is scheduled for may 24, 2017

* Undrawn portion of credit facility stands at $350 million, as of may 22, 2017

* Home capital - total guaranteed investment certificate (gic) deposits, including oaken and broker gics, stood at approximately $12.33 billion on may 22 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

