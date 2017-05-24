BRIEF-Home Capital provides update on liquidity, deposits and maturities

May 24 (Reuters) - Home Capital Group Inc

* Home capital completes repayment of deposit notes and provides update on liquidity, deposits and maturities

* Home capital group inc - gics in a cashable position $145 million as of may 23 versus $144 million as of may 22

* Home capital group inc - as of may 23, hisa deposit balances stood at about $113.3 million versus 115 million as of may 22

* Home capital group inc - aggregate available liquidity and credit capacity $‍1.14​ billion as of may 23

* Home capital group-total guaranteed investment certificate (gic) deposits, including oaken and broker gics, stood at approximately $12.30 billion as of may 23

* Home capital group inc - reported it has repaid $325 million of its outstanding deposit notes due may 24, 2017

* Home capital group - continues to maintain sufficient aggregate liquidity, credit capacity