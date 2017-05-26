BRIEF-Home Capital provides update on liquidity and deposits

May 26 (Reuters) - Home Capital Group Inc
* Home capital provides update on liquidity and deposits
* Home capital group inc - gics in a cashable position $145 million as of may 25 versus $148 million as of may 24
* Home capital group inc - as of may 25, hisa deposit balances stood at about $110.6 million versus $111.4 million as of may 24
* Home capital group inc - aggregate available liquidity and credit capacity stood at approximately $1.07 billion on may 25
* Home capital group inc - continues to maintain sufficient aggregate liquidity and credit capacity as of may 25, 2017
* Home capital - total guaranteed investment certificate (gic) deposits, including oaken and broker gics, stood at approximately $12.28 billion as of may 25