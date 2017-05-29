FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
BRIEF-Home Capital provides update on liquidity and deposits
May 29, 2017 / 9:49 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Home Capital provides update on liquidity and deposits

1 Min Read

May 29 (Reuters) - Home Capital Group Inc

* Home capital provides update on liquidity and deposits

* Home capital group- total guaranteed investment certificate deposits, including oaken and broker gics, stood at about $12.26 billion as of may 26, 2017

* Aggregate available liquidity and credit capacity stood at approximately $1.07 billion as of may 26

* Home capital group inc- hisa c$109.7 million as of may 26 versus c$110.6 million as of may 25

* Home trust high interest savings account (hisa) deposit balances stood at approximately $110 million as of may 26, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

