BRIEF-Home Capital provides update on liquidity and deposits

May 31 (Reuters) - Home Capital Group Inc

* Home Capital provides update on liquidity and deposits

* GICS in a cashable position ‍$141​ million as of May 30 versus $145 million on May 29

* As of May 30, HISA deposit balances stood at about ‍$108.4​ million versus $109.1 million as of May 29

* Aggregate liquidity and credit capacity was $‍1.08​ billion as of May 30 versus $1.09 billion as of May 29

* ‍Continues to maintain sufficient aggregate liquidity and credit capacity​

* Total guaranteed investment certificate (GIC) deposits was $‍12.20​ billion as of May 30 versus $12.21 billion as of May 29