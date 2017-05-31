BRIEF-Home Capital provides update on liquidity and deposits

May 31 (Reuters) - Home Capital Group Inc
* Home Capital provides update on liquidity and deposits
* GICS in a cashable position $141 million as of May 30 versus $145 million on May 29
* As of May 30, HISA deposit balances stood at about $108.4 million versus $109.1 million as of May 29
* Aggregate liquidity and credit capacity was $1.08 billion as of May 30 versus $1.09 billion as of May 29
* Continues to maintain sufficient aggregate liquidity and credit capacity
* Total guaranteed investment certificate (GIC) deposits was $12.20 billion as of May 30 versus $12.21 billion as of May 29