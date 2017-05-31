FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Home Capital provides update on liquidity and deposits
#Market News
May 31, 2017 / 8:58 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Home Capital provides update on liquidity and deposits

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 31 (Reuters) - Home Capital Group Inc

* Home Capital provides update on liquidity and deposits

* GICS in a cashable position ‍$141​ million as of May 30 versus $145 million on May 29

* As of May 30, HISA deposit balances stood at about ‍$108.4​ million versus $109.1 million as of May 29

* Aggregate liquidity and credit capacity was $‍1.08​ billion as of May 30 versus $1.09 billion as of May 29

* ‍Continues to maintain sufficient aggregate liquidity and credit capacity​

* Total guaranteed investment certificate (GIC) deposits was $‍12.20​ billion as of May 30 versus $12.21 billion as of May 29 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

