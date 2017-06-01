FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Home Capital provides update on liquidity and deposits
June 1, 2017 / 9:05 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Home Capital provides update on liquidity and deposits

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 1 (Reuters) - Home Capital Group Inc:

* Home Capital provides update on liquidity and deposits

* Home Capital Group Inc - GICS in a cashable position ‍$142​ million as of may 31 versus $141 million on may 30

* Home Capital Group Inc - as of May 31, HISA deposit balances stood at about ‍$107.9​ million versus $108.4 million as of May 30

* Home Capital Group Inc - aggregate liquidity and credit capacity was ‍$1.10​ billion as of may 31 versus $1.08 billion as of May 30

* Home Capital Group Inc - ‍continues to maintain sufficient aggregate liquidity and credit capacity​

* Home Capital Group Inc - total guaranteed investment certificate (gic) deposits was ‍$12.21​ billion as of may 31 versus $12.20 billion as of may 30 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

