BRIEF-Home Capital provides update on liquidity and deposits

* Home Capital provides update on liquidity and deposits
* Home Capital Group Inc - GICS in a cashable position $142 million as of may 31 versus $141 million on may 30
* Home Capital Group Inc - as of May 31, HISA deposit balances stood at about $107.9 million versus $108.4 million as of May 30
* Home Capital Group Inc - aggregate liquidity and credit capacity was $1.10 billion as of may 31 versus $1.08 billion as of May 30
* Home Capital Group Inc - continues to maintain sufficient aggregate liquidity and credit capacity
* Home Capital Group Inc - total guaranteed investment certificate (gic) deposits was $12.21 billion as of may 31 versus $12.20 billion as of may 30