June 20 Home Capital Group Inc-
* Home Capital provides update on liquidity and deposits
* Home Capital Group Inc - aggregate available liquidity and
credit capacity $1.14 billion as of june 19 versus $1.10
billion as of june 16
* Home Capital Group Inc - total guaranteed investment
certificate deposits $12,013.3 million as of june 19 versus
$12,032.2 million as of june 16
* Home Capital Group Inc - gics in a cashable position $143
million as of june 19 versus $141 million as of june 16
* Home Capital Group Inc - home trust high interest savings
account $112.3 million as of june 19 versus $98.5 million as
of june 16
* Says continues to maintain sufficient aggregate liquidity
and credit capacity
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: