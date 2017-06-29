June 29 Home Capital Group Inc:
* Home Capital provides update on liquidity and deposits
* Home Capital Group Inc - GICs in a cashable position $145
million as of June 28 versus $145 million as of June 27
* Home Capital Group Inc - aggregate available liquidity and
credit capacity stood at approximately $1.51 billion as of June
28
* Home Capital Group Inc - total guaranteed investment
certificate (GIC) deposits stood at approximately $12.13 billion
as of June 28
* Home Capital Group Inc - home trust high interest savings
account (HISA) deposit balances stood at approximately $113
million as of June 28
* Home Capital Group Inc - co continues to maintain
sufficient aggregate liquidity and credit capacity
