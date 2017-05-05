FOREX-Euro bounces after Merkel points to impact on Germany
* Euro net long positioning rises to highest in over 3 years -IMM
May 5 Home Capital Group Inc:
* Home Capital announces changes to the board of directors: Alan Hibben to replace Gerald Soloway effective today
* Says Alan Hibben has been appointed to board of directors effective today
* Says Hibben replacing Gerald Soloway, founder of company
* Hibben will be appointed to board effective today and will stand for election at company's upcoming annual meeting
May 22 London-based Gatehouse Bank Plc, a unit of Gatehouse Financial Group, said it hired Charles Haresnape as chief executive, effective May 8.
* Biostage Inc - company's common stock would be subject to delisting from NASDAQ unless company timely requests a hearing before NASDAQ hearings panel