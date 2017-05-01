FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
BRIEF-Home Capital reports initial draw down on $2 bln credit line
#Market News
May 1, 2017 / 12:22 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Home Capital reports initial draw down on $2 bln credit line

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 1 (Reuters) - Home Capital Group Inc

* Home Capital reports initial draw down on $2 billion credit line

* Home Capital Group Inc - subsidiary, HOME TRUST, expects to receive an initial draw today of $1 billion from its $2 billion credit line

* Home Capital Group Inc - balance of HISA deposits is expected to be approximately $391 million on Monday, May 1 after settlements of Friday's transactions

* Home Capital Group Inc - terms of agreement leave company unable to meet previously announced financial targets

* Home Capital Group Inc - terms of agreement will have a material impact on earnings Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

