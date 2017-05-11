BRIEF-Home Capital says financial statements for Q1 prepared on going concern basis

May 11 (Reuters) - Home Capital Group Inc:
* Home Capital provides business update and reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share c$1.02
* Q1 earnings per share c$0.90
* Q1 earnings per share view c$0.99 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Search for a new Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer are underway
* Total available liquidity and credit capacity of approximately $1.61 billion as of may 9, 2017
* Qtrly net interest income $125.857 million versus $120.620 million
* Interim consolidated financial statements for Q1 ended march 31, 2017 were prepared on a going concern basis
* "management's focus is on finding more sources of funding in near term so we can be more active serving our customers"
* Material uncertainty exists regarding company's future funding capabilities
* Home Capital Group- material uncertainty as result of reputational concerns that may cast significant doubt upon ability to continue as going concern
* Subsequent to end of quarter, company suspended its dividend to help prudently manage its liquidity position
* Home Capital Group - non-binding agreement with third party to buy funded mortgages or accept mortgage commitments ,renewals up to a total of $1.5 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: